Janette D. Burchardt (nee Kuhtz)
Nov. 18, 1939 — Aug. 5, 2020
Janette D. Burchardt (nee Kuhtz), 80, passed away on August 5, 2020. She was born on November 18, 1939, the daughter of the late Charles and Virginia (Hansen) Kuhtz, owners of Kuhtz’s General Store in Stone Bank. Janette was baptized and confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Stone Bank and graduated from Oconomowoc High School in 1957. Janette enjoyed being a laboratory and X-ray technician for Drs. Schuele, Burch and Schumacher at the old Summit Hospital. She loved to travel, sew, bake and do crafts.
Janette is survived by her daughter, Jodi Waszak of Mesa, Ariz., and son Jeffrey (Lisa) of Stone Bank. She is further survived by two grandsons, Kyle and Wesley Waszak of Mesa, Ariz.; two granddaughters, Emme and Hannah Burchardt of Stone Bank; her beloved companion, Richard Keene of Watertown; three sisters, Shirley (Robert) Seeley of Oconomowoc, Carol (Richard) Dienhart of Florida and Nancy (Tom) Circhton of Hartland, as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Chuck and Ken Kuhtz, and her son James Burchardt.
Entombment in La Belle Cemetery, Oconomowoc.
No funeral services will be held.
Church and Chapel Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-827-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary or leave condolences.