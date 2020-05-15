WAUKESHA
Janice D. Greuel
Feb. 10, 1935 — May 11, 2020
Janice D. Greuel, a lifelong Waukesha resident, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, May 11, 2020, at the age of 85. She was born in Waukesha on February 10, 1935, the daughter of Walter and Helen Diekfuss.
She attended Randall School and was a 1953 graduate of Waukesha High School. Janice was a longtime and active member of St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Waukesha. She was a talented seamstress, enjoyed doing crossword puzzles and singing, loved golfing and was a very avid reader. Janice cherished her family and especially loved her grandsons and great-grandchildren. One of her greatest moments in life was when she met Tom Selleck and kissed him on the cheek.
She will be sadly missed by her daughter, Kellie Greuel; grandsons, Dustin (Britnie) Greuel and Kevin M. Greuel; great-grandchildren, Ciara, Maci, Harlow and Ian; and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her sons Paul Greuel and Kevin P. Greuel and brothers Wally and Kenny Diekfuss.
Services will be private for the immediate family only and livestreamed on the St. Luke’s Lutheran Church Facebook page on Tuesday, May 19, at 1 p.m. Her final resting place will be at Prairie Home Cemetery.
Memorials in Janice’s name are appreciated to St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, 300 Carroll St., Waukesha, WI 53186. A public celebration of Janice’s life will be held at a later date.
