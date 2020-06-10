Jay L. Muench
Jay L. Muench passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020, at the age of 73.
He will be missed dearly by his children, Christopher (Colleen) Muench and Rebecca (Lance) Van Der Ploeg; grandchildren Anna, Klara, Millie, Griffin, Jay, Charles, Morgan and Ava; sister Susan (Jack) Martocci; and many more family and friends.
Jay is reunited in heaven with his beloved wife, Mary.
Jay worked at Milwaukee Solvents and Chemicals (which later became Brenntag) for over 40 years. In his free time, he enjoyed staying busy with creative hobbies like woodworking and making stained glass. He was known by his family as a handyman, who could fix just about anything.
A private family service will be held.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to St. Mary’s Visitation Parish are appreciated.
Becker Ritter Funeral Home, 262-782-5330, is serving the family.