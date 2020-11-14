Jayne Pfister Lubnow-Rickert
Dec. 15, 1927 — Nov. 11, 2020
Jayne Pfister Lubnow-Rickert passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at her residence in Silverado North Shore at the age of 92. She was born December 15, 1927, in Beaumont, Texas, the daughter of Ted and Katharine (nee Worrell) Wynn. On October 14, 1950, she married the love of her life, Donald R. Lubnow; he preceded her in death on March 4, 1993.
Jayne was passionate about nature and animals and had the privilege of sharing this passion with hundreds of girls in the Great Blue Heron Girl Scout Council where she was a troop leader and headed several projects. One of her most favorite projects was instructing troops to create finger puppets for children in the hospital. She shared her love for travel when she oversaw trips to the National Girl Scout Center West in Ten Sleep, Wyoming — affectionately referred to as the Wyoming Trek, which was an adventure for Scouts in high school. She and her husband Don were instrumental in obtaining the property for Camp Winding River in Dodge Co. Jayne was also an active member of St. Matthias Episcopal Church, where she taught Sunday school and was on the Altar Guild. She loved music, singing and classic old movies. Her most favorite memory throughout her life was the time she spent at her grandfather Pfister’s home, Norwood, on Lower Nashotah Lake.
She is survived by her children Richard (Susan) Lubnow and Sara (William) Rice; grandchildren Fredrick (Nancy) Lubnow, Christopher Lubnow, Laura (Nicholas) Fairbanks, David (Emily) Rice, Christopher Trimble and Jason (Ashlen) Trimble; and four great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the special staff of Silverado North Shore for the excellent and loving care of Jayne. They are truly angels on Earth. A special thanks to the staff of Brighton Hospice for their kindness and support.
Due to the current health crisis, no services will be held. A private family interment will take place in 2021 at St. Matthias Episcopal Church Columbarium. If anyone wishes to make a donation in Jayne’s name, it can be made out to Silverado North Shore, 7800 N. Green Bay Ave. Glendale, WI 53217.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at (262) 547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.