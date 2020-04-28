MUKWONAGO
Jean E. Bowey
June 19, 1925 — April 26, 2020
Jean E. Bowey (A.K.A. Grandma Jean), 94, of Mukwonago, WI entered into eternal peace on April 26, 2020. She was born on June 19, 1925, and was the fourth generation in her family to be raised in Eagle. Jean was the daughter of Richard and Mary (Belling) Williams. She graduated from Waukesha High School in 1943 and later married Robert Bowey on October 30, 1943.
God blessed Jean and Robert's marriage with three sons. Jean played an active role in her three sons lives. She worked as a homemaker, and also a Scout den mother, she was part of the PTA, and she worked outside the home in various jobs. Jean was a lifetime member of the Eagle Methodist Church. Jean was also very proud of her Welsh heritage and was a member of the Welsh Women’s Club. Jean loved to travel and was able to visit the country of Wales. Later in life, she played an active role at the Eagle Historical Society as a volunteer.
Jean is survived by her two sons, Scott Bowey of Ava, Mo., and Terry (Kellie) Bowey of East Troy, and one grandson, Sam Bowey. Jean also had many “step” and “adopted” children and grandchildren as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bob; one son, Gary; and a sister, Mary Lou.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Eagle Historical Society would be appreciated.
A private graveside service is pending.
Gibson Family Funeral Homes of Eagle and Palmyra is serving the family. To place an online condolence, please visit gibsonfuneral.com.