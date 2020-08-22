OCONOMOWOC
Jean K. Dodd
June 20, 1961 — Aug. 20, 2020
Jean K. Dodd, age 59, of Oconomowoc, passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Aurora Summit Hospital, with her family by her side. She was born June 20, 1961, in Milwaukee to John and Gerry Kristl.
She lived her entire life in the Oconomowoc area and Town of Summit, graduating from Oconomowoc High School in 1979. She worked for the City of Oconomowoc Police Department, Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Services, Kroger Grocery Store, and Revere Electrical Supply Company until her illness prevented her from continuing.
On August 20, 1983, Jean married the love of her life, Michael, “Zig,” at St. Bruno's Catholic Church in Dousman. Jean was a past president of the Delafield American Legion Women's Auxiliary.
Jean is survived by her husband, Michael 'Zig'; two stepchildren, Christopher (Christine) Dodd, and Melissa (Ryan) Beaumont; five grandchildren, Madeline, Landen, Macy, Ingrid and Miraya; her father, John (Judy) Kristl; sister, Judy (Mark) Fowler; nieces, Morgan and Jaclyn; and many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Gerry; and her brother, David.
A celebration of Jean's life will be held Monday, August 24, at noon at Pagenkopf Funeral Home, 1165 E. Summit Ave., Oconomowoc, with burial to follow at Summit Cemetery. Friends and family may come for visitation on Sunday, August 23, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Pagenkopf Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Delafield American Legion Woman's Auxiliary Post 196 would be appreciated.