WAUKESHA
Jean M. Holmberg
Jean M. Holmberg of Waukesha died on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at the age of 81. She was born in Jump River, the daughter of William and Nancy (nee Warner) Bosteder. Jean was proud to have worked for Hein-Werner for 46 years. She enjoyed playing cribbage, square dancing, and visiting family in Door County. She always had a way to make you laugh and will be fondly remembered for her dry sense of humor.
She will be sadly missed by her son, Kevin (Dorothy) Holmberg; grandchildren Nathan Krietlow, Stephanie (Josh) Poirier, Chris Holmberg, and five great-grandchildren. She is further survived by her sister Gerry Kleppetsch, friend Julie Radant, other relatives, and friends.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 30, 2020, from 10 a.m. until the 12 p.m. funeral service at Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home. Memorials in Jean’s name can be made out to WVCY or charity of your choice.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at (262) 547-4035 or visit www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.