Jean Mary Schlosser
April 24, 1930 - Nov. 7, 2020
Jean Mary Schlosser, age 90, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on November 7, 2020. She was born on April 24, 1930, to Gilbert and Lucille Rediske in Milwaukee.
Jean is survived by her children, Dave (Jean), Diane (Gavin) McCalla, Bill (Mary), John (Patti), Lori Campbell, and Pete (Tami); grandchildren James, Tim, Kacie, Keaton, Grey, Adam, Daniel, Kahlie, William, Bradley, Nathan, Sean, Molly, Madalynn and Luke; and great-grandchildren Easton, Nolan, Avery, Roman, George, Finn, Oliver, Lucille, Theodore and Kashton. She will be missed by many other friends and family.
Jean was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Eugene; son Jim; daughter Mary; and brothers Fred and Bob.
Jean loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren more than anything in the world. Family was everything to Jean. She wouldn’t miss a baseball, softball, basketball, football, tennis, soccer, dance recital, Pom Pom, cheerleading, baton twirl or any other event that any of her family were participating in. She was one of the most selfless, caring and loving people you would ever come across. She had a deep passion for the Badgers, Packers and Brewers and would rarely miss a game. She always enjoyed a fun group gathering for an event and loved discussing it afterward.
Jean graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a degree in Home Economics.
She lived on Middle Genessee Lake for 52 years and loved having everyone out to the lake to enjoy the fun. She loved hosting “old-fashioned Sunday family dinners” at the lake, a tradition that has lived on for many years.
Jean has spent her winters down in Marco Island for the past 28 years. She loved the beach, birds, painting, shelling and the beautiful sunsets. To say she was friendly was an understatement. She was very popular at the condo as she made friends very easily.
Jean was famous for always having a “treat” for a grandchild or helping out anyone that was in need. She would travel to Naples weekly to feed the homeless while in Florida and donate to just about any cause that was in need here in Wisconsin.
Jean was so thankful to have had her two loving daughters here with her, caring for her during the last several months of her life.
It gives us great comfort to know that Jean has been reunited with her loving husband, Air Force fighter pilot Eugene Schlosser, and son Jimmy, who they lost at the young age of 13. Jean was an incredible wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to so many. She loved people and loved making them feel important. She was an angel in every way sent from God.
In lieu of donations, memorials in Jean’s name can be made out to: Oconomowoc Area Baseball Club and The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of America.
Services are being planned for a future date that is yet to be determined.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.