WAUKESHA
Jeanette L. Gugler
Feb. 19, 1955 — Nov. 3, 2020
Jeanette L. Gugler of Waukesha found peace after a courageous battle with cancer on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at the age of 65. She was born in Lawrence, Kansas, on February 19, 1955, the daughter of Clark and Donna (nee Phillabaum) Gugler.
Jeanette was a graduate of Paris Texas High School and attended Paris Junior College. She earned her bachelor’s degree from UW-Milwaukee in organic chemistry. Jeanette furthered her education earning a degree in quality control from UW-Waukesha. She was a longtime and faithful member of First United Methodist Church in Waukesha where she sang in the church choir and was involved with many various committees and activities.
She will be sadly missed by her brother Brian (Denise Dyer) Gugler of Bowling Green, Kentucky; her sister Diane (Mark) Ebert of Appleton; nieces, Allison Gugler, Michelle (Joey) Brahe, Natalie (TJ Luquer) Gugler and Jessica (Dale) Koett; grandnephew Xander Brahe; other relatives and many dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, infant brother Matthew and niece Adrienne Ebert.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 7, from 9 a.m. until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Randle-Dable Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha. The Rev. Dan Schwerin will preside. Burial will be at Lyona United Methodist Cemetery in Lyona, Kansas.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the First United Methodist Church Foundation, 121 Wisconsin Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186.
Per the current state mask mandate, masks or face coverings are required and CDC guidelines will be followed regarding social distancing. Thank you for your understanding.
