Jeanette M. Lopez
Jeanette M. Lopez was born to eternal life September 7, 2020, at the age of 31 years.
Beloved wife of Melvin Mendez. Loving mother of Liam. Dear daughter of Edwin Sr. (Carmen) Lopez and Anjelica Nazario. Sister of Edwin Jr. (Maura) Lopez and Glorimar Lopez. Daughter-in-law of Miriam Rodriguez and Melvin Mendez. Sister-in-law of Jhovanska (Efrain) Mendez. Further survived by other family and friends.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, September 10, at 6 p.m. at Iglesia Puerta Del Cielo Church, 1424 W. Greenfield Ave. Visitation will be Thursday at the church 4 p.m. until time of services. Interment Friday, September 11, at 10 a.m. at Highland Memorial Park.
Please meet at the cemetery office.
Schaff Funeral Service, 414-541-7533, is serving the family.