OCONOMOWOC
Jeanine M. Price
April 27, 1937 — April 7, 2020
On April 7, 2020, at the age of 82, Jeanine accepted the invitation to the big party at The Farm in Heaven. Guided always by her rich faith, Jeanine was preceded in death by her parents: Lucille Barry (Clark), Joseph L. Barry; aunt Margery Barry; and siblings Larry, Joe, Tody, Kathleen, David and John.
Mimi will be remembered lovingly by her children: Jack (JF), (Colleen Gunther), Linda Price Topp (Daniel), Kate Van Parijs (Price-Cook) and David (Tanja).
Mimi’s joy were her grand babies: the Cook Girls, Mary Francis, Isabelle, Christine (CC); the Topp Girls, Annie, Kathleen (Cookie) and Claire (Mayor of Tosa); the Price Boys, John, George (Matt), and the famous Price “Trips” Maggie, Emma and Charlie. Mimi will be missed by her niece, Heather Greene (Barry), and nephew, L J Barry. In addition, Mimi leaves a community of amazing friends whom she adored! The memories made over a cocktail at happy hour and time at the pool are cherished. Jeanine enjoyed raising her family for 30 years on Nagawicka Lake with all the fun and boatloads of fond memories.
Then, she found a home these last 32 years at Lake Country Estates in her beloved Oconomowoc where she was born and raised.
She taught in the Oconomowoc school district for 38 years — at Ashippun Elementary and Meadow View. The generations of students she taught became family to her. As Mrs. Price would say, “If it is to be, it’s up to me!” Teaching was her joy! Jeanine studied at Northern Illinois University and received her master’s degree in Reading Education from Cardinal Stritch University.
The family is grateful for all the LOVE shared with all of us with special appreciation to Julie Langfeldt for her friendship and loving care.
Visitation will be held Friday July 10, 2020, at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 995 Silver Lake St., Oconomowoc, from 9 a.m. until Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Jerome Cemetery.
Memorials appreciated in Jeanine’s honor to: Best Buddies International 10425 W. North Ave., Suite 340, Wauwatosa, WI 53226 www.bestbuddies.org/wisconsin/donate-locally.