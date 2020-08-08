PEWAUKEE
Jeanne M. Tannis
May 4, 1919 — Aug. 4, 2020
Jeanne M. Tannis of Pewaukee found eternal peace on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at Care-Age of Brookfield at the age of 101. She was born in Milwaukee on May 4, 1919, the daughter of Florence (nee Heisdorf) and Roland Busch.
Jeanne devoted her life to her family as a homemaker, always ensuring her husband and children were very well cared for. In addition to caring for her family, she enjoyed volunteering at her church, St. Mary’s of Pewaukee, and St. Coletta’s, a care facility in Jefferson.
Jeanne had a love for gardening, enjoying her flowers, especially lilacs and growing rhubarb to make her much loved rhubarb pie. She also loved horses, dogs, birds (in particular cardinals), camping, hiking, reading, cooking, football and baseball. However, her greatest joy was spending time with her family and being with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by and will be sadly and forever missed by her children, Ted (Pat Jones) Tannis of Waukesha, Anne-Marie (Jose) Salinas of Waukesha and Kathleen (Duane Atwater) Thuemling of North Prairie; daughter-in-law Jane (Williams) Tannis of Eau Claire; her grandchildren, Christine (Steve) Brunner of Oro Valley, Ariz., Kerrin (Bill) Teigen of Eau Claire, Scott (Becki) Tannis of Big Bend, Mark (Jodi) Tannis of Waukesha, Keith (Christine) Mueller of Rhinelander, Michelle (Kori) Mead of Waukesha and Melissa (Nick) Hoell of Menomonee Falls; her great-grandchildren, Michael and Kaitlyn Teigen, Elijah and Desiree Mead, and Isabella and Brady Hoell. She is further survived by many other loving family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Herman; her baby daughter, Nancy Linda; her oldest son, Peter; her mother, Florence, and dad, Roland; her son-in-law Louie Thuemling; her brother and sister-in-law R. Thomas and Betty Busch; her nephews; as well as her husband Herman’s parents and all of his brothers- and sister-in-laws, nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 12, from 10 a.m. until the 11:30 a.m. funeral Mass at St. William Catholic Church, 440 N. Moreland Blvd., Waukesha.
Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Pewaukee.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Jeanne’s name are appreciated to: Heart of the Nation, P.O. Box 14428, Milwaukee, WI 53214, or HAWS (Waukesha Humane Society), 701 Northview Road, Waukesha, WI 53188.
Please note: Face coverings are required and the church will be following strict social distancing protocols.
