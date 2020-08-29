LANNON
Jeff Thompson
Aug. 17, 1967 — Aug. 19, 2020
Jeffrey “Jeff” Scott Thompson, 53, of Lannon, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. Jeff was born on August 17, 1967, to Ronald and Sally Thompson in Milwaukee. Jeff enjoyed the time spent on his boat, working with engines of all shapes and sizes, rides on his Harley, and playing with his favorite dog, Tinkerbell. He was the person that everyone always called to help fix anything and everything.
Jeff is survived by his sons Dylan Thompson of Dousman and Austin (Keanna) Thompson of Elkhorn; his granddaughters, Isabella and Rowen; his father, Ronald (Sue) Thompson of Land o’ Lakes, Fla.; his sister Michele (Neil) Burns of Theresa; his brother Dave (Tracy) Thompson of Waukesha; step-brothers Joe (Marta) Lecher of Menomonee Falls and John (Kristie) Lecher of Waukesha; nieces and nephews Matthew (Katie) Burns, Elizabeth Burns, Emily (Jordan) Zimmel, Gabrielle Burns, Samuel Thompson, Caroline Thompson, Natalie Thompson, Jenna Lecher, Brittany Lecher, John Lecher Jr., and Grayson Lecher; great-nephews Christopher, Benjamin and Alexander Burns; and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his loving mother, Sally Thompson.
Visitation for Jeff will be held on Friday, September 4, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. with a service to follow at at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Road (at highways J and JJ, four blocks south of Interstate 94), Waukesha.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the family are appreciated.
Church and Chapel Funeral Home of Waukesha is serving the family. For more information, call 262-827-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary or leave condolences.