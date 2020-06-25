MUKWONAGO
Jeffery L. Thiele
Jeffery L. Thiele, 59, of Mukwonago, passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Waukesha Memorial Hospital. He was the son of William and Janet (Dymond) Thiele of Eagle, and a 1978 graduate of Palmyra High School. After high school, Jeff faithfully served his country in the United States Marine Corps. Jeff was proud of his military service and the Corps. He served with honor and received recognition “while serving as a member of the weapons company … for demonstrating internal strength and loyalty all marines should strive to attain. His superlative attitude, tireless attention to detail, and constant desire for excellence reflected great credit upon himself, his organization, and the United States Marine Corps.” He was also recognized for “distinguishing himself by outstanding performance and dedication to duty as Weapons Company Logistics Representative …, where he was instrumental in the superior performance of the ALB. His dedication and underlying motivation were important examples of those he worked with. His noteworthy performance and ‘Espirit de Corps’ attitude were truly in keeping with the highest standards and traditions of the United States Marine Corps.” These recognitions were only discovered by his family after his passing.
Jeff worked in a few different capacities over his lifetime, but the job he enjoyed most was that of training military K-9 explosive detection dogs, which he did following his military service. Jeff also trained civilian hunting dogs both before and after the service, until his health began to decline.
He is survived by his son, Tanner Thiele of Madison; his father, William (Jean) Thiele of Eagle; his sister, Monica (Tom) Keith of Denver, Colo.; and his niece and nephew, Katy and Collin Keith.
Jeff was preceded in death by his mother, Janet Thiele, and his grandparents, Herman and Frances Thiele and William and Linda Dymond.
Memorial contributions in Jeff’s name can be directed to either the Badger Honor Flight (www.badgerhonorflight.org/donate) or Badger Honor Flight, Inc., P.O. Box 258066, Madison, WI 53725, or to the family for later distribution to Jeff’s favorite charities.
A military honors service will be held for Jeff on Saturday, June 27, at 10 a.m. at Thelen Funeral Services, W309-S4840 Commercial Drive, North Prairie (northwest corner of highways 83 and 59). Jeff’s remains will be interred at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Union Grove.
Thelen Funeral Services of North Prairie/Genesee is assisting the family. To place an online condolence, share a memory or story please go to thelenfh.com.