Jeffrey W. Hansen
Feb. 26, 1954 — April 27, 2020
Jeffrey W. Hansen, on April 27, 2020, heaven welcomed an amazing man into glory. At the young age of 66. Jeffrey W. Hansen finished his fight with pancreatic cancer and stepped into eternal life.
Jeff was a pillar of strength for his family. He was a kind servant of Jesus and all who he knew. Jeff was a loving husband to his wife Colleen (nee Bahr), whom he married July 5, 1975. He was also a caring father to Kimm (Leslie), Kirk (Jamie) and Kyle (Katie). He was the most fun grandfather ever to Jameson, Miles, Knoll, Grayce, Jude, Graham, Evelynn and Elijah. Jeff is survived by his parents, Jim and Violet, and his siblings Cherie (Scott), Dave (Angie), Marla (Tom), Dan (Dana) and Rhonda (Steve). He was also dearly loved by Colleen’s siblings Butch (Denise), Chris, Suzi (Gerry), Deb, Alan (Sherry), Mel (Fritz), Lana (Brian), and Janelle (Champ) and a whole bunch of nephews, nieces and all of their kids too!
Jeff was a bright beam of light, and a huge blessing to everyone he knew. He will forever be remembered for his unforgettable loving smile, big hugs, and enthusiastic greetings. The guy we all loved to be around will be missed forever.
Jeff, you're a legend!
We love you!
Philippians 4:13 — I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.
