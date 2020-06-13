OCONOMOWOC
Jeffry A. Stockinger Sr.
Oct. 3, 1956 — May 29, 2020
Jeff Stockinger, 63, of Oconomowoc, was born Oct. 3, 1956, in Waukesha. He passed away unexpectedly Friday, May 29, 2020. Jeff was a devoted husband, a loving son, father, brother, and uncle. He served in the United State Marine Corps right after high school for four years. His parents were Joseph Stockinger Sr. and Marilyn (nee Schwenn) Stockinger of Waukesha.
Jeff was known for his professional painting skills and craft. Jeff retired from Painters Local 781. Jeff loved to cook and he was great at it. He was also known for dropping whatever he was doing to help his family and friends. He was loved by many, especially his two grand-kids who loved his funny stories and the love that he gave to them. They could do no wrong in grandpa’s eyes.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his three sisters, Kathleen Stockinger, Rosemary Stockinger and Sharon Stockinger (Crawford); his three brothers Robert Stockinger, Richard Stockinger and Scott Stockinger.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia (nee Mojto) Stockinger of Oconomowoc; his two sons, Jeffry (Judy) Stockinger Jr. of Waukesha and Riley Stockinger of Oconomowoc; his two brothers Joseph (Marianne) Stockinger Sr. of Waukesha and Harold Stockinger of Waukesha; his two grandchildren, Kennedy and Ryan Stockinger; several brothers- and sisters-in-law and several nieces and nephews.
Interment will be at the Union Grove Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery late June to early July due to COVID-19. There will be a small ceremony at the cemetery due to COVID19 where he will receive military honors. In lieu of expressions of sympathy, a donation can be made to the Solveson-Moos-Abrahamson VFW Post 2260 of Oconomowoc.