LITTLE PRAIRIE
Jenice Adams
Lucky Winner!
After 100 years, 7 months and 13 days, Jenice Adams has finally won her all-inclusive trip home! There to meet her will be her beloved husband, Glen Adams; her daughter, Sharon Moore; her parents, Henry and Helen Clark; her brother, Henry (Hank) Jr.; as well as many other family members and friends.
Remaining to play the game of life are her sons and their wives, Bill and Jackie Adams and Jerry and Barbara Adams along with her grandchildren Randy Moore (Liz), Sandy Dodge, Jeff Adams and Shelly Auberger (Jeff); her great-grandchildren Chelsea Sahai (Nikhil), Zach Moore and Nick and Nate Auberger); and her great-greatgrandchildren Niam and Taj Sahai.
We all wish Jenice a peaceful journey to her new eternity.
We want to thank the staff at Brolen Meadows Mukwonago and Seasons Hospice for all the friendship and care they showed Jenice during this difficult time in history.
Due to the COVID crisis, there will be a private service for family only.
Gibson Family Funeral Homes of Eagle and Palmyra is serving the family. To place an online condolence, please visit gibsonfuneral.com.