Jerome Armand Goodman III
Nov. 11, 1976 - Dec. 10, 2020
Jerome Armand Goodman III died unexpectedly December 10, 2020, at age 44. He was born in Menomonee Falls on November 11, 1976, the son of Jerome Armand Goodman II and Lucille Goodman (Swartwout).
He is survived by his mother, Lucy Goodman of Waukesha; his brother, Nathan (Holly) Goodman of Bozeman, Mont.; nephew Carson Goodman; niece Calla Goodman; and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Jerome II.
Due to COVID-19, no services will be held.
Donations are appreciated to a worthy cause dealing with addiction. Please consider making a donation to Divided Sky Fund via the Waterwheel Foundation - a treatment center for addiction online at https://donate.tiltify.com/waterwheel-foundation.
