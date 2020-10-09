WAUKESHA
Jerome R. Kagel
Nov. 14, 1934 — Oct. 7, 2020
Jerome R. Kagel passed away at his home in Waukesha on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at the age of 85. The son of William and Lillian Kagel (nee Sullivan), Jerry was born on Nov. 14, 1934, in Sussex. He graduated from Menomonee Falls High School in 1952, served in the U.S. Army from 1954 to 1956 and he graduated from Carroll College in 1960. On August 20, 1955 Jerry married the love of his life, Judith Dresdow. Jerry was a salesperson that had a love for his church, baseball, and crossword puzzles. The love he had for his wife and family was amazing. Jerome will be truly missed by his wife, Judy; children: daughter Karen (Jeff) Narlow, son Robert (Susan) Kagel; grandchildren: Josh Narlow, Jessica (Steve) Palmersheim, Alexandra (Brian Pollace) Kagel, Rebecca (Jarrod) Steele and Samuel (Kayla Cooper) Kagel; great-grandsons Zachary Pollace and Carson Pollesch; sister-in-law Lolita Dresdow; brothers-in-law Lee Jones and Jack (Mary) Dresdow.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, William and Lillian; and sister Virgina Matkowski; brothers-inlaw William Matkowski, Charles Dresdow and Terry Young; sisters-in-law Nancy Jones and Shirley Young. He will be missed by a host of nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.
Services will be held on Sunday, October 11, 2020, at Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, W240-N3103 Pewaukee Rd, Pewaukee, WI 53072. The visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until the start of services at 4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial to Christ Ev. Lutheran Church are appreciated.
Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, Cremation and Pre-Planning Services is serving the family. For further information, please call 262-542-6609, or for directions, an online obituary, or to leave a condolence, please visit www.WaukeshasFuneralHome.com.