Jerry C. Klawitter
Feb. 18, 1953 – Oct. 9, 2020
Jerry C. Klawitter found clear weather and peace in the Lord in passing away unexpectedly Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at age 67. The fourth child of Kevin and Verona (nee Firgens) Klawitter, Jerry grew up in New Berlin, and was a 1971 graduate of what is now New Berlin West High School. He served his nation in the U.S. National Guard before embarking on a career as an auto body technician, a craft at which he demonstrated considerable skill.
He enjoyed deer hunting, bowling, and following the Brewers, Packers, Bucks, Badgers and just about any basketball game he could find to watch. He devoted many years to teaching his children sports and coaching their teams with the New Berlin Athletic Association. He will be remembered for his loving heart, kindness, generosity, and propensity for off-color jokes.
He is survived by the loving family of which he was so proud: daughter Sherry (Brian) Huber of Greenfield, son Dan (Tamara) of Montello, and Sarah (Michel) dos Santos of New Albany, Ohio, as well as the apples of his eye, his beloved grandchildren Ashley Klawitter of Waukesha, and Jacquelyn, Isabela and Leonardo dos Santos of Ohio. He is lovingly remembered and will be forever missed by his special friend, Gail Moore of New Berlin, and her family. Jerry is further survived by his brothers, Ron (Pat) Klawitter of Mountain and Tim (Linda) Klawitter of Appleton; sister, Sue Gregesich of Appleton; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He is further mourned by his brother-inlaw and friend, Jack Handeland of West Allis, and other members of his in-law family of Handelands, as well as his feline companion, Lily.
In being born to eternal life, Jerry is reunited with his wife of 43 years, Bonnie (nee Handeland), his parents, and relatives who have previously passed on.
Jerry’s family would like to extend a particular note of gratitude and love to Gail, who went far above and beyond being a special friend, being a caregiver, confidante and partner, filling Jerry’s final months with a newfound love that rejuvenated him and lifted us all. Many thanks to the several therapists, doctors, nurses and others who helped care for Jerry in his health concerns of recent years.
A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at Krause Funeral Home, 12401 W. National Ave., New Berlin, WI 53151, with livestreaming available at: https://www.krausefuneralhome.com. Private interment to follow at a later date at Union Cemetery, Breed, Wis.
In memory of Jerry, an act of kindness or a memorial to a charity of your choice would be appreciated.