Jesse V. Cornejo
Nov. 5, 1950 – July 12, 2020
Jesse V. Cornejo, 69, of Lytle, Texas, died Sunday, July 12, 2020. Jesse was born in Pearsall, Texas, the son of Jesse Cornejo and Odessa Vinton.
He served in the United States Marine Corp. during the Vietnam War.
During Jesse’s career life, he was an auto mechanic retiring in 2018. After retirement he enjoyed spending his time working at the Dominion Country Club, where he was able to enjoy the golf course as he loved to golf.
He is survived by his daughter, Darlene (Jay) Ferguson; siblings, Bob (Jonell), Chris (Tim) Imler and John (Denise); stepmom, Maria; nieces, Tracey (Eric) Wimberly and Gabriella Imler; as well as great-nephew, Colton Wimberly. He is further survived by aunts, uncles, cousins and numerous friends.
Jesse was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Ray.
A memorial service for Jesse will be held on Sunday, July 26. Receiving will begin at 2 p.m. with the service to follow at 3 p.m. at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, 1205 S. East Ave., Waukesha; 262-542-2496. The Rev. Peter Schmidt will officiate.