WAUKESHA
Jimmy Lee Gadberry
Feb. 26, 1942 — Dec. 19, 2020
Jimmy Lee Gadberry, age 78, passed away in his sleep on December 19, 2020, after a short battle with cancer. He was born in Waukesha and graduated from Waukesha South High School in June 1960. Jimmy married Judith Becker in March 1964 and served in the U.S. Army from 1966-1968. Jimmy was a talented brick, block and stone mason who received numerous awards for his work. He was a member of the Local 8 Bricklayer’s Union for 56 years.
As a young man, Jimmy enjoyed drag racing, playing pool and working on cars. In his older years, he preferred to spend time outdoors and loved to cook out on a brick grill he built himself. He became a champion horseshoe pitcher and won many trophies. He also enjoyed classic Western movies, country music and woodworking.
Jimmy was preceded in death by his father, James Gadberry; his sister, Nancy Roloff; and his mother, Grace Knox. He is survived by his wife, Judith, son, Jamie (Heather), three grandchildren (James, Kjersti and Laila), and by his sister, Gail (Jim) Chaput.
There will be no funeral service due to the current health concerns. Please send cards and condolences in care of Schramka Funeral Home, 13220 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, WI 53005.