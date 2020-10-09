Joan Edna (Meidenbauer) Dobson
Joan Edna (Meidenbauer) Dobson passed away Oct. 2 after a brief illness at 90 years of age. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Margaret (Keikheffer) Meidenbauer; her brothers Raymond (Bernice) Meidenbauer and Harold Meidenbauer; and sister Esther (Lyman) Cartwright; and her longtime partner, Gerald Ridgeman. She is survived by her six children Michael (Patricia) Dobson of Rockville, Maryland, Delos (Sally) Dobson of Albion, Pennsylvania, Robert (Terri) Dobson of North Carolina, Steven Dobson of Pittsville, Margaret (Paul) Bethke of Grayslake, Illinois and Stewart (Kathy) Dobson of Belvidere, Illinois. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and will be greatly missed.
There will be a funeral Mass Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church in Belvidere, IL. Interment to follow in Prairie Home Cemetery in Waukesha. Belvidere Funeral Home is serving the family. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.belviderefh.com.