OCONOMOWOC
Joan M. DeStasio
Oct. 1, 1941 — Dec. 17, 2020
Joan M. DeStasio of Oconomowoc died Thursday, December 17, 2020, at Azura Memory Care in Oconomowoc at the age of 79. She was born on October 1, 1941, in Ironwood, Mich., the daughter of John and Frieda (nee Consi) Bodouski. She was a graduate of Ironwood High School. On May 29, 1965, she married Michael “Mike” DeStasio. She had worked as a sales associate for Cosmair, Inc. Joan was a member of St. Bruno Catholic Church and was very generous with her time and loved to care for people.
She will be missed by her husband, Michael “Mike” DeStasio of Oconomowoc; daughter Lisa (James) McCormack; and grandchildren Morgan and Sophie McCormack, all of the Town of Summit. She is further survived by her sister Mary Ann Thiede of San Rafael, Calif.; brother John (Karen) Bodouski of Coloma; nieces and nephews Monica Thiede, Jeff (Suzanne) Thiede, Kris (Christy) Bodouski and Carrie (John) Arzberger; and other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her nephew Tony Thiede.
Services will be held at a later date. Memorials in Joan’s name are appreciated to Carmelite Monastary, W267-N2517 Carmelite Road, Pewaukee, WI 53072.
