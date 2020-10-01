Joann E. Schram
Joann E. Schram was born to eternal life on Sunday, September 20, 2020, at the age of 81.
Loving mother to Cheryl (Bill) Millot and Dave (Mary Ann) Schram. Beloved grandmother to Mitch Millot, Crystie (Dan) Maroo, Kevin Millot, Matt Schram and Eric Schram, and great-grandmother to Dominic, Jace, Logan, Valerie and Oliver. Also survived by her dear brother John Bitz, and nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her loving husband, Jim; parents John and Mary Bitz; and brother Robert Bitz.
Joann married her high school sweetheart, Jim Schram, on October 25, 1958, and enjoyed 61 years of marriage to the “love of her life.” She worked in Milwaukee until moving to Hartland in 1965 to raise her family. Joann worked at the Lake Country Reporter, Hartland, as a typesetter until her retirement.
Joann and Jim moved to their “dream home” in Sullivan in 1985, where she could enjoy her passion of bird watching and an abundance of wildlife every day right in their own backyard. Joann volunteered as parish secretary at St. Mary's, Sullivan, and never missed a chance to be with family or spend time with her dear friends from Hartland and Sullivan.
Joann LOVED her kitty Jeremy and cherished her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed traveling and camping, handicapping horse races and dog races (and sometimes picking a winner!), playing cards, jigsaw puzzles, reading, and trying new recipes – especially desserts! Joann loved to do counted cross-stitch and afghan weaving, gifting her beautiful keepsakes to family and friends. Joann and Jim touched many lives with their kindness and thoughtfulness.
We will always remember Joann’s gentle laugh, twinkle in her eye, and her playful winks, and we take consolation that Joann and Jim are together once again with Our Lord in Heaven.
The family thanks the staff at Azura in Oconomowoc for their dedicated care of Joann over the past six months.
Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 3, at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church, W856 Highway 18, Sullivan. Interment to follow immediately at St. Mary’s.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Mary HOC Church or Wildlife in Need are appreciated.
Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4459 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.