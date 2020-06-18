OCONOMOWOC
JoAnn Parks-Buck
Sept. 21, 1944 — March 12, 2020
JoAnn Parks-Buck is the most admirable woman to have ever walked this Earth. JoAnn passed peacefully in her sleep while surrounded by family on March 12, 2020. JoAnn was born in Asheville, North Carolina, on September 21, 1944. She was raised in Hartland and graduated from Arrowhead High School.
JoAnn married Larry Buck on March 7, 1981. JoAnn and Larry resided in Oconomowoc for many years. She was a member of First Congregational United Church of Christ in both Hartland and Oconomowoc throughout the years. JoAnn’s family was her pride and joy: she was delighted with every opportunity to spend time with family, both immediate and extended. She enjoyed country line dancing, attending her grandchildren’s sporting and school events, camping with her family, playing Bunco, reading and baking goodies, such as banana bread. JoAnn effortlessly touched the life of every person she met. She was diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer on February 4, 2020, and battled hard. JoAnn was cared for at Aurora Medical Center and AngelsGrace Hospice in the final days of her wonderful life. The family would like to thank the caregivers for being so accommodating and comforting.
JoAnn is survived by husband, Larry Buck; sons Wayne Dunn (Chicago, Ill.), Tim Dunn (Shelly — Watertown), Shane Dunn (Molly — Oconomowoc) and Ken Dunn (Brenda — Appleton); and daughter Darcie Nissen (Nate — Oconomowoc). JoAnn lived a full life surrounded by 11 grandchildren (Corey Schulz (Cindy), Nathan Braun, Taylor Sorensen (Seth), Desirae Dunn, Madison Dunn, Shaylyn Dunn, Nadia Dunn, Isabel Dunn, Rylie Nissen, Arcata Dunn, Brighton Dunn) and three great-grandchildren (Elijah Schulz, Jesselyn Schulz and Cylie Schulz).
JoAnn was preceded in death by her parents Lloyd and Juanita Parks.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 27, at 1 p.m. at First Congregational United Church of Christ, 815 S. Concord Road, Oconomowoc, WI 53066.
Evert-Luko Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-367-2156 or visit online at www.evertlukofuneralhome.com.