Jody Nissen
May 25, 1956 - Nov. 4, 2020
Jody Nissen, age 64, formerly of Oconomowoc, unexpectedly passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020. She was born May 25, 1956, in Gouverneur, New York. She moved to Wisconsin in the early 1970s, where she met her beloved husband, Delbert.
Jody enjoyed creating a variety of crafts and spending time with her family. There was nothing more she enjoyed than spending time with her grandchildren. Watching them as they grew and seeing their smiles made her life complete.
Jody was very loving and cared for everyone who crossed her path. She will be truly missed by many. She was preceded in death by her parents; beloved husband, Delbert; and grandson Hayden.
She is survived by her son Roger (Sarah) Nissen; daughter Kristen Nissen; and grandchildren Dylan, Kenley and Kina.
The family would like to express our gratitude to all the amazing people at ProHealth Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital for the years of wonderful care and friendship. If desired, friends may make memorial contributions to ProHealth Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital.
There are no services planned at this time.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.