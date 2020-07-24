NASHOTAH
Joe Been
Dec. 30, 1930 — July 22, 2020
Joe Been of Nashotah died Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at his home at the age of 89. He was born in Milwaukee on December 30, 1930, the son of Paul Nelson and Parnel (nee Larson) Been.
On June 20, 1953, he married the former Margaret Longenecker in Wauwatosa. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. He received his bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from UWMadison. He enjoyed reading, tennis, college football, bird watching and flying drones. He will always be remembered as a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Family meant everything to him.
He will be sadly missed by his wife of 67 years, Margaret, along with their children Laura Lee, Debbie (Richard) Been Teigen, Judy Been, Martina Adesokun, Eric (Cheri (nee Leis) Been and Karl (Rosemary (nee Wendel) Been. He is further survived by 14 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
No services will be held.
Memorials in his name are appreciated to Lake Country Bible Church, N45-W32481 Watertown Plank Road, Nashotah, WI 53058.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family.