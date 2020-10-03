John A. Dalsasso Sr.
John A. Dalsasso Sr. passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on September 26, 2020, at the age of 87.
He was the loving father of Susan, Carol Ball (Rich), John Jr. (Patti), Jean (David) Hofstetter, Debbie (Ken) Datka and Michael; proud grandfather of Cassie (Kevin), Charlie (Sarah), Emma (Doug), Karianne (Max), Kyle, Kelly (Ben), Alan, Jake, Camerine and Kaleb; and great-grandfather of Henry, Vinny and Ella. He is further survived by his sister Lois Phillips, other relatives and many friends.
John was preceded in death by his loving wife, Elaine Dalsasso, of 62 years, and siblings Edward Dalsasso, Carl Dalsasso and Dorothy Hohlfeld.
He loved watching game shows, going deer hunting and spending time with his grandchildren and greatgrandchildren. He will be missed by his crew at McDonald’s in Mukwonago. John proudly served his country with the U.S. Navy and was a big supporter of the American Legion. His faith was very important to him and was a long-time member of St. James Church.
Visitation will be held on Friday, October 9, at St. James Catholic Church, 830 E. Veteran’s Way, Mukwonago, from 2 p.m. until the time of the Mass at 5 p.m.
The family would like to thank the staff at Angels-Grace Hospice, the Waukesha Cardiac Unit and Dr. Daniel Johnson for the wonderful care he provided for John over the years.
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services in Mukwonago is serving the family. For more information, call 262-363-7126 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt. com.