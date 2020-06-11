JOHNSON CREEK
John A. Sell
Nov. 14, 1936 — May 29, 2020
John A. Sell, age 83, of Johnson Creek, passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020, at AngelsGrace Hospice in Oconomowoc. He was born an only child on November 14, 1936, in Superior, to Archibald and Lucille (Smarslik) Sell.
John attended St. Elizabeth Elementary School, graduating from Rufus King High School in Milwaukee in 1954. He married Katherina Rinnenbach on August 10, 1957. John took college-level courses working toward a degree in mechanical engineering at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and Marquette University. He began his career at Allis-Chalmers before joining a six-month training program with the United States Army Reserves. He served in the Reserves until February 28, 1966. During that time he worked as a project engineer at Carnation Company in Oconomowoc. He continued his career at a small manufacturing company in Butler, where he was initially hired as a project engineer in 1974. John eventually moved into the position of engineering department head and retired from Faustel Inc. on June 30, 1999. He loved gears and gadgets as well as new technology. John enjoyed sailing and flying (obtaining a small craft pilot’s license). Throughout the years he traveled, camped with family and friends, and golfed. He tried his hand at both bee keeping and wine making.
John is survived by his wife, Katherina “Kathy” Sell of Johnson Creek, and children Angela Sell of Williamston, Mich., Christine Sell of Wausau, Steven (Rhonda) Sell of Fremont, Neb., Camela (Al) Vogt of Coloma, Matthew (Tonja) Sell of Brule, and Carrie (Al) Hanko of Beaver Dam. He was also fortunate to have 13 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A celebration of John’s life will be held at a later date.
