John ‘ARCH’ Hannon
July 16, 1928 — April 30, 2020
John “ARCH” Hannon, 91, passed away peacefully Thursday night, April 30, 2020. John was born in Waukesha on July 16, 1928, the son of Walter and Martha (Golemgeske) Hannon. He was a veteran in the Army, during the Korean War serving in Intelligence in the early 1950s.
Throughout John’s career life, he was a restaurateur, opening the first Hannon’s on Main Street in Waukesha. He was a real estate broker, he sold securities and retired as a custodian in the Elmbrook School District. After retirement, he spent time helping out his son at the current Hannon’s on Broadway, doing bookwork and odds and ends.
John had an adventurous soul that took him to many places in the world. He traveled to Canada on a fishing trip, even though he didn’t own a fishing pole; traveled to Paraguay to visit a childhood friend’s son who was in the Peace Corps; and toured Europe and Ireland, which he visited multiple times. He became a regular at Irish Fest Milwaukee because he loved Ireland so much. Yes, he enjoyed Irish music, but jazz was his all time favorite.
John was an all around sports fan. He liked watching and attending the Green Bay Packers, Wisconsin Badgers and Notre Dame Fighting Irish football games. In addition, he was a Marquette basketball fan as well.
John was a kind man who made friends easily with his smile and Irish wit. He never wanted much in life but happiness for his children. And if you ever asked him if he needed anything his reply would be, “Just a few kind words ... And a suitcase full of fifties.”
He was deeply loved by his children and will be sadly missed. He is survived by his children, Kevin (Audrey), Mark, Tim and Nancy (Tim) Crowley; his grandchildren, Michael, Amy, Patrick, Katie and Meaghan; his great-grandchildren, Holden, Jolie, Jensen, Kylee and Cayden; along with several nephews, nieces and friends.
John was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Harold, James and Wally.
A sincere thank-you to the staff at Heritage at Deer Creek Senior Living in New Berlin, CareAge of Brookfield and to the special care and support that was provided by Brighton Hospice (Sonya, Rachel and Lisa).
A Memorial Life Celebration of John will be held on Saturday, July 18, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Road, Waukesha. The family requests you bring your wonderful memories to share. Sharing will begin at 3:30 p.m.
