OCONOMOWOC
John C. Reich
July 30, 1931 - Nov. 15, 2020
John C. Reich, 89, passed away November 15, 2020, in Oconomowoc.
John was born on July 30, 1931, in Milwaukee, to John and Mary (nee Smith) Reich. His family moved to Oconomowoc when he was a young boy.
He served in the United States Army and was a member of the Military Police in Germany during the Korean War. After the war, John became a police officer and worked for the Southeast Wisconsin State Patrol as a trooper and breathalyzer technician. In his later years, he was a driver for Kummrow Trucking and Wis-Pak, Inc.
John was an avid outdoor sportsman and thoroughly enjoyed being in the northwoods with his hunting and fishing buddies. He was a voracious reader and especially enjoyed literature about WWII. His memory with respect to aircraft types, car makes and models, and even license plates was legendary. John was always fixing things and tinkering with at-home projects (except during Green Bay Packers games). Also, he was not averse to posing for a picture when he had a particularly good hand during a game of cribbage.
He is survived by his sons John Reich and Paul Reich; daughters Sally Jaeger and Jackie Farrell; daughter-in-law Mary Reich; sons-in-law Greg Jaeger and Charlie Marsh; grandsons John Reich, Jake Reich and Ben Jaeger; granddaughters Liz Amiot, Abby Wiedmeyer and Katie Jaeger; great-grandchildren Everett and Jasper Reich; Vesper, Sloane and Sage Amiot; Alice, Sam, Lily and Emma Wiedmeyer; and Owen, Olivia, and Mila Jaeger.
John was preceded in death by his parents, John and Mary Reich; his spouse for 17 years, Sally Ann Margaret (nee Ransom) Reich; his sisters Mary (Peg) Lessner and Nancy Jane Bolger; his son Jeff Reich; and his grandson Nicholas Farrell.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions and to allow for greater participation, a memorial service will be held in the summer of 2021, coordinated by Evert-Luko Funeral Home of Hartland, Wisconsin.
If desired and/or in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lake Area Club (https://www.lakeareaclub.com), P.O. Box 412, Oconomowoc, WI 53066. To see pictures of John’s life, go to johnreich1931.com.
Evert-Luko Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-367-2156 or visit online at www.evertlukofuneralhome.com.