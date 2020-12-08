STURTEVANT
John C. Terlinden
Feb. 6, 1951 - Dec. 4, 2020
John C. Terlinden of Sturtevant, formerly of Waukesha, died Friday, December 4, 2020, at his home at the age of 69. He was born in Waukesha, on February 6, 1951, the son of Carl and Isabel (nee Imig) Terlinden. He had worked for the IRS before starting his own company providing accounting and tax advise. He loved playing softball and racquetball at the Waukesha Athletic Club. He was a member of Evangelical and Reformed UCC in Waukesha.
He will be sadly missed by his daughters Jennifer (Richard Wolny) Terlinden of Chicago and Natalie (Samuel Helgeson) Terlinden of St. Paul, Minn. He is further survived by cousins, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister Ann Terlinden.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until the 12:00 p.m. funeral service at Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave. Burial will follow at Prairie Home Cemetery. Memorials in John’s name are appreciated to Evangelical & Reformed UCC, 413 Wisconsin Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186 or Brain Trauma Foundation, 228 Hamilton Ave, 3rd FL, Palo Alto, CA 94301.
Per the Wisconsin mask mandate face masks/coverings are required and the funeral home will be following strict social distancing protocols.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.