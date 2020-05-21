OCONOMOWOC
John D. Martin
March 2, 1937 — May 12, 2020
John D. Martin died on May 12, 2020, at his home in Oconomowoc. He was born March 2, 1937. He was preceded in death by his mother, Marie A. McLaughlin (Fulmer), and his infant brother, James.
John was raised in Oconomowoc and graduated in 1955 from Oconomowoc High School. He began a career in the footwear business at LaBelle Shoe Store as a teenager and continued in the retail/wholesale/manufacturing of footwear for over 60 years. He owned Martin’s Shoe Tree at the old Scotsland Mall and was the Sales and Marketing manager at Musebeck Shoe Company in Oconomowoc. John travelled the Midwest as an account executive and relocated for several years to Batavia, N.Y. for a VP position at a shoe company there. He returned to Wisconsin to enjoy his grandchildren and to be an integral part of their lives.
John was patriotic and joined the Army National Guard and served his country from 1954 to 1962. He was deployed to Fort Lewis, Wash., and has fond memories from that time.
John was happiest surrounded by family sharing his selftaught knowledge of nature. He was an avid fisherman, birder, and hunter and spent much of his youth on the waters near Oconomowoc canoeing and fishing. John found peace in nature. John took an interest in everything his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren were involved in. He was sought out for advice and was always willing to share whatever he had with family and friends. He was generous with his love. John enjoyed reading, travel, and great dining experiences.
John was proud of his family and will be missed by them: son, Peter Martin (Karen), and daughter, Anne Wehner, both of Oconomowoc; grandchildren Emily (Jacob) Gajewski of Sussex, Elizabeth (Drew) Gough of Seattle, Wash., Alexander Martin of Sun Prairie, and Christopher Martin of Milwaukee; great-grandchildren: Nora and Henry Gajewski. John is further survived by brother Robert Martin of California, half-brothers Donald Bergeles of California, and Vern McLaughlin of Oconomowoc; and half-sister, Ruth Kennedy of Dousman.
A special thank-you to his wonderful caregiver, Sharon Dyer. John will live on in the memories of family and friends.
John will be cremated and a celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
His remains will be buried at the Zion Episcopal Church point in Oconomowoc. Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral and Cremation Services, Oconomowoc, is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4459.