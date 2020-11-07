John G. Bruno
John G. Bruno died peacefully at his home with his family at his side on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. John is the beloved husband to the late Joan (nee Frommgen) and also the late Donna (nee Seamars). He was dear father of John (Cindy), Karen (Bob) Sherry, Steve (Laurie), and Jeff (Kim); fond grandfather of 13 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He was the caring brother of Jerry (JoAnne). He was preceded in death by his parents John S. and Florence.
John was a veteran of the United States Army and retired from the Milwaukee Police Department after 36 dedicated years. He was an active member of the BPOE serving as the exalted ruler in the Waukesha and Watertown Lodge, and also the district deputy in Wisconsin.
Visitation at the Krause Funeral Home, 21600 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, Tuesday, Nov. 10 from 4-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Elks Respite Camp Easter Seals or American Cancer Society.
Krause Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 414-464-4640 or visit krausefuneralhome.com.