STANLEY
John Goetzke
July 30, 1964 — Oct. 12, 2020
John Goetzke of Stanley, formerly of Pewaukee, heartbreakingly passed away on October 12, 2020, at the age of 56 years. John was born in Pewaukee on July 30, 1964. He graduated from Pewaukee High School in 1982 and resided in Pewaukee until three years ago. John married Connie Lewallen on December 28, 1987. The couple moved to Stanley to be closer to their sons and grandchildren.
John had a long career in printing at Prime Label. He most recently worked for Masonite in Thorp. John enjoyed his family, which includes their three dogs Mona, Stanley and Kya, and their cat Richard. John had many good friends and he will be greatly missed by everyone.
He is survived by his loving wife, Connie; his sister JoAnn (David Bayliss) Goetzke of Pewaukee; his two sons, Ryan Lewallen of Stanley and his children Sofia, Olivia, Aiden, Addelyn and Andrew, and Jonathan Goetzke of Black River Falls.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Judy Braeger; his brother, Jim Goetzke; and his son Andrew Goetzke.
On Saturday, Oct. 24, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the family property, there will be a Celebration of Life gathering with an informal service at 2 p.m. and luncheon to follow: E29709 County Road MM, Stanley, WI 54768 On Saturday, Oct. 31, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. there will be a Celebration of Life gathering at Nettesheim indoor/outdoor park with an informal service at 2 p.m. and luncheon to follow (N26-W27495 Prospect Ave. Pewaukee, WI 53072).
CDC guidelines will be observed with attention to safe physical distancing. Thanks in advance for bringing personal hand sanitizer as well as appropriate face coverings for when physical distancing is not possible.
Plombon Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, visit online at www.plombonfh.com or call 715-644-5537.