WAUKESHA
John J. Maile
Dec. 31, 1935 — Sept. 18, 2020
John J. Maile, lifelong resident of Waukesha, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Friday, September 18, 2020, at the age of 84. John was born on December 31, 1935, to Clarence and Anna (nee Mueller) Maile. He graduated from Waukesha High School where he met his high school sweetheart, Charlotte Freyer, and they were married on August 4, 1956. John joined the United States Marine Corps in 1955 and proudly served for three years. After his honorable discharge from the military, John worked as a firefighter for the Waukesha Fire Department for 34 years, retiring as an assistant fire chief. John was an original member of the St. Luke’s Lutheran Church Amigos, an avid golfer, and enjoyed traveling. Most importantly, John was a family man; he loved spending time with his family, especially for game nights.
John will be deeply missed by his loving wife of 64 years, Charlotte; children, Pamela (Arthur) Olson of Waukesha, Debra (Doug) Smith of Pardeeville, and Jeffery Maile of Chicago; grandchildren, Jacob (Maggie Lalor) Olson, Jordan Olson and Shelby Smith; and sister-in-law, Shirley Maile of Waukesha. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Edward and Robert Maile; and sister, Marion Heinz.
Private services will be held.
Memorials to St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, 300 Carroll St., Waukesha, WI 53186, or to The Salvation Army of Waukesha County, 445 Madison St., Waukesha, WI 53188, are appreciated.
