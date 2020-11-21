HARTLAND
John J. Wyssling
John Joseph Wyssling passed from this world on the early morning hours of November 19, 2020, at the age of 94. He had been a resident at Hartland Terrace since September of 2017.
He will be deeply missed by his four children, John Wyssling (Janice Strand) of Ironwood, Michigan, Julie Stockinger (Frank A.) of Waukesha, Jim Wyssling of Wales and Janice Bartel (Al Nelson) of Ixonia. He is survived by six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, relatives and treasured community friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Rose; his parents Anna and John; his sister Anita Anderson; and son-inlaw Jim Bartel.
In consideration for the health and safety of everyone a visitation and celebration of life for John will take place at a future date.
