John ‘Jack’ W. Weiss
April 25, 1947 — Sept. 4, 2020
John “Jack” W. Weiss, 73, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 4, 2020.
He was born in Waukesha on April 25, 1947, to John and Janet (nee Weber) Weiss.
He attended school at St. Joseph and Waukesha South campus, Class of 1965. There, he met his sweetheart, Marilyn Stinski, at the age of 16. They married on February 7, 1970, and spent every day together until her passing in 2014. Jack was a proud roofer, working most of his career at Waukesha Roofing. He would often drive his family and friends 20 miles out of the way to see a roof he had worked on.
Jack was a dedicated family man and coached both of his daughters in basketball at St. Joe’s. He attended all the sporting events of his grandchildren and could often be heard cheering in the stands. Jack and Mo loved to travel, especially to Las Vegas enjoying their retirement. He was a fan of WWE and often practiced wrestling moves on his friends and family. He was a huge Packer and Bucks fan and loved watching NASCAR, westerns and car shows.
Jack’s pride and joy was his 1954 Ford Customline, for which he won many awards at local car shows.
Recently, he finally purchased his dream car, a Black Mustang convertible. He loved to listen to music, especially the ’50s/’60s and Elvis Presley.
Jack was a kind person with a great sense of humor. He was known to tell a few jokes in his day, had an incredibly contagious laugh and nicknames for everyone. He loved to see people laughing and having a good time.
Jack leaves behind to cherish his memories his two daughters, Jodi (James) Brown and Susan (Jose) Deleon of Waukesha; nine grandchildren, Melquan, Mariah, Kristopher, Emilio, Jacquelynn, Kennadie, Isabella, Jenayah and Josiah; greatgrandson, Maverick; and his granddog, Bailey. He is also survived by and will be deeply missed by his sister Marilyn J. Weiss, sister in-law Ellen Weiss, in-laws Craig and Carilyn Masloski of Minnesota, life-long friends Ron and Sharon Krueger of Waukesha and many nieces and nephews. He will also be dearly missed by the many friends, both new and old, whom he had met over the years.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents, John and Janet Weiss; his brother Donald Weiss; his loving wife Marilyn M. Weiss (nee Stinski); and his nephew Michael Warner.
Jack’s funeral will be held Saturday, October 3, at Bridge Church, 1314 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha WI 53188. Visitation will be with the family from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Memorial service starting at 1 p.m.
Car show at the church to follow, weather permitting. Private burial at St. Joseph Cemetery, Waukesha, at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family are appreciated.
Church and Chapel Ritter-Larsen Bros. Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call (262) 786-8030 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary or leave condolences.