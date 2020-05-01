MUKWONAGO
John ‘JJ‘ B. Havirlak III
Sept. 20, 1993 — April 28, 2020
John “JJ” B. Havirlak III, 26, of Mukwonago, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. JJ was born on September 20, 1993, at Waukesha Memorial Hospital in Waukesha. He was a 2012 graduate of Mukwonago High School and worked in a few different capacities during his life.
JJ was a bright, talented, athletic young man. Most things came easy to him and he became an expert on anything of interest to him. He excelled at sports from a young age, especially soccer. He was a talented musician and had a deep love and connection to music. Early in his life it was the violin, and he later taught himself to play guitar and the drums. His talent was obvious and special in the area of music and it was one of his defining characteristics.
He had a fun, goofy personality and a big heart. JJ was quick to make friends and was always willing to help anyone in need. His family and friends were the most important thing in his life. Nature and animals also held a special place in his heart. JJ was taken too soon and he will be forever remembered by his loving family and many friends.
He is survived by his loving parents, John (Jennifer) Havirlak and Shawna (Saul) Pett; his dear siblings, Nathanyal, Gabe, Grace and Eli Pett; his grandparents, John and Rita Havirlak, and Steve and Barb Hermening; his great-grandmother, Granny Dale Findley; his godmother, Lisa Pochowski; his wife, Samantha Havirlak; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends.
JJ was preceded in death by his grandmother, Luann Hermening; his grandparents, Warren and Donna Pett; and his grandmother, Jeanette Kohlwaies.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing to express sympathy may make a donation to HAWS of Waukesha or Salvation Army of Waukesha.
A private family service will be held to honor and celebrate JJ’s life. A time of visitation will be held on Saturday, May 2, at the Gibson Family Funeral Home, 103 W. Eagle St., Eagle, WI 53119. Social distancing and small gathering requirements will be followed.
There will be a celebration of life held at a future date.
Gibson Family Funeral Homes of Eagle and Palmyra is serving the family. To place an online condolence, please visit gibsonfuneral.com.