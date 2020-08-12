WAUKESHA
John K. Steiner
Aug. 30, 1967 — Aug. 2, 2020
On Sunday, August 2, 2020, John Keith Steiner of Waukesha left his earthly home and was greeted by his Heavenly Father. John was ushered into Heaven while listening to lyrics by Chris Tomlin: “I will rise when He calls my name; no more sorrow, no more pain. I will rise on eagle’s wings; before my God, fall on my knees, and rise …” He was surrounded by his family. John was 52 years young.
John was born in Beaver Dam on August 30, 1967, to Keith and Gloria (nee Frase) Steiner of Fox Lake. He graduated from Waupun High School in 1985 and attended college at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. He pursued his degree in business. After college graduation in 1989, John worked for Wal-Mart as an assistant manager in Viroqua and then in Waukesha. His career path changed when he became employed with Farmers Insurance. Most recently, he worked for AAA as an insurance adjuster. John had a tremendous work ethic and thoroughly enjoyed his career.
John was a family man. He adored his two daughters, Emilie and Maddie, and treasured his wife of 25 years, Tammie. They were often found traveling together, exploring new places and learning the history. As a family, they have traveled a great majority of the United States. He was always up for an adventure, especially if it included all three of his girls. John also enjoyed being a part of Western Lakes Golf Club league. He enjoyed reading and participated in Cover to Cover book club. He cherished his Thursday nights with the “No Thumbs” bowling team. He was also active in Big Brothers Big Sisters of America.
John had a contagious belly laugh and a full-face smile. He was always happy and joyful. He blessed everyone he met with his kindness, gentleness, and his grace.
John was an active member of Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, where he served on the church council, previously as church president and currently as head elder. He organized biannual yard clean ups and regularly visited with members who were homebound. He was a true man of God and his faithfulness overflowed into all areas of his life. He openly spoke about his faith and about his Savior. He was honest, faithful, and devoted. He loved others as Christ loves the church. He selflessly served others, and he prayed endlessly. Because of his unwavering faith, we know he is in his eternal home.
John is survived by his wife, Tammie (Speelman) Steiner, and his two daughters, Emilie and Madeline, all of Waukesha. He is further survived by his mother, Gloria of Florence; brothers, Mark (Mary) Wendt of West Bend, Tom (Mary) Wendt and James (Terri) Wendt, both of Florence; his father and mother-in-law, Eric and Sharon Krause of Beaver Dam; brother and sister-inlaw, Brian and Karrie Wheeler of Beaver Dam; nieces and nephews, Brenna (Brian) Kehres, Michael (Rebecca) Wendt, Nick (Tianne) Wendt, Sadie (Michael) Wales, Hallie (Bradley) Machus, McClain Wheeler, and Dalton Wheeler; 11 great-nieces and nephews; special family friend, Jordan Johnson; and his cat, “Girl.” He was preceded in death by his father, Keith W. Steiner.
A memorial gathering for John will be held on Saturday, August 15, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, 1205 S. East Ave., Waukesha with a memorial service at 2 p.m.
John’s family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at Froedtert Hospital, especially Dr. Nathan Zwagerman and those in the neuro ICU, for their dedicated care and compassion.
Although John will no longer walk on earth with us, he has received his Heavenly crown and has been healed completely ... Welcome home, Johnny Boy.
