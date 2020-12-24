OCONOMOWOC
John L. Atlee III
Feb. 22, 1941 - Dec. 18, 2020
John L. Atlee III, MD, formerly of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on December 18, 2020, from Alzheimer’s. He was born February 22, 1941, to the late John Light Jr., MD, and Ann (nee Stevens) Atlee. He married Barbara Sanford in Philadelphia on February 3, 1968.
Dr. Atlee earned his BA from Franklin and Marshall College, 1963; his Doctor of Medicine (1967) from Temple University, and a Master of Science in Pharmacology as a postdoctoral research fellow (1970) from Temple University Graduate School of Medicine. He was a staff anesthesiologist at the United States Naval Hospital in Bethesda, Maryland (1970-1973). He and his wife then moved to Wisconsin, where he was a professor of anesthesiology at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and later a professor at The Medical College of Wisconsin. During those tenures, he was a member of and consultant to numerous academic medical institutions, professional medical societies, boards and organizations. Additionally, Dr. Atlee frequently lectured abroad and was a prolific writer of textbooks and peer reviewed journal articles. In retirement he pursued his entrepreneurial interests by working to develop medical devices.
His many accomplishments testify to the Atlee family’s long history of serving as physicians in America, dating back to colonial times.
Dr. Atlee is survived by his wife of 52 years; a daughter, Sarah Atlee Bauer (Eric); a son, John L. Atlee Jr. (Amber); grandchildren, Jeffrey Mann and Brenna Atlee; two sisters, Ann Weber and Elizabeth Jones (Bill); and other relatives.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his first wife, Barbara Sheaffer; his sister, Margaretta Milgram; and other relatives.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. John Chrysostom Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 180082, Delafield, WI 53088; The Alzheimer’s Association, 620 S. 76th St., Milwaukee, WI 53214; or the Waukesha Humane Society, 701 Northview Road, Waukesha, WI 53188.
The funeral home handling the arrangements is Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home, 1315 W. Washington St., West Bend, WI 53095. Additional information and a guest book can be found on their website www.myrhum-patten.com.