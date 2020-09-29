WAUKESHA
John L. Schmitt
July 12, 1934 — July 8, 2020
John L. Schmitt died July 8, 2020 at age 85.
Best friend and loving husband of Bonnie. Dear brother of Carl Jr. (the late Ruth), Carol (Chiang) Mei of Boston and the late Bob. Dear uncle of Catherine Krug of North Carolina and Deborah (Juan Ignacio) Motiloa of Shanghai, China. Further survived by many friends.
Preceded in death by his parents, Carl Sr. and Agnes.
John and Bonnie loved traveling the world together, visiting 65 countries and all seven continents. John was the supervisor of the main tool room at A.O. Smith, served on the board of directors of A.O. Smith Credit Union and was the union representative for the Machinists Union. He was a longtime member of Vagabond Ski Club.
A memorial gathering for John will be held on Wednesday, September 30, at 11 a.m. at Carl Schurz Memorial Park, N67-W33275 Highway K, Stone Bank, followed by a memorial service at 12 noon.
Directions: Highway 16 to Highway C, north to Highway K, turn right and the park is 1/10 of a mile on the right.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to HAWS or the Michael J. Fox Parkinson’s Foundation are suggested.
Please contact the Bruskiewitz Funeral Home, 414-321-1700, if you have any questions about the service. Visit online at ForestHome-Funerals.com.