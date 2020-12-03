John M. Gebhardt (Jack)
John M. Gebhardt (Jack) passed peacefully in his sleep on November 28, 2020.
Jack was born in Waukesha on November 9, 1947, to John and Betty (nee Krueger) Gebhardt. He attended Catholic Memorial High School where he found his passion for playing music and singing, which he carried through to his final days. Jack adored playing with local Waukesha bands such as El Rey and the Nightbeats, Borrowed Time and The Impalas and played gigs with his “band of brothers” (who called him BJ) until his late 60s.
Jack was preceded in death by his wife of 43 years, Carolyn (nŽe Repka). They raised their children in the Brookfield home where Carolyn grew up. Jack is survived by his four children, whom he loved so dearly and who adored him: Stacey (Matt) Fisher, Jason (Jennifer), Kate (Eddie) Nieves and Liz (Mike) Mantey. Jack is also survived by his four beautiful grandchildren, the lights of his life: Alex, Jack and Lucie Fisher and Frankie Mantey. Additional survivors include his loving sister Sherry (Tim) Babe, nephew Joe Repka, and many cousins and friends.
Jack was a lifelong Catholic with a deep faith. He was a big teddy bear with a tender heart and told the best stories. He will be dearly missed as his voice now joins the choir of angels.
A celebration of Jack’s life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra (myso.org).
