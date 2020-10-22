IXONIA
John R. Sander
April 30, 1940 – Oct. 18, 2020
John Ronald Sander of Ixonia passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020, at the age of 80 years. He was born April 30, 1940, in Charter Oak, Iowa, to George and Ruth Sander.
He married Caroline Turnquist on July 18, 1964, in West Allis. After 50 years together, Caroline was called to heaven. John was remarried on April 30, 2017, to Faye Vokoun (Carlin) in Ixonia.
John is survived by his caring wife, Faye, and children Sarah Sander, Julie (Scott) Serkowski and Karen (Jeremie) Gotz. He is further survived by grandchildren Maggie Gotz and Emily Gotz; sister Susan (Gale) Larsen; brother Gordon (Rosie) Sander; nieces, nephews, newly extended children and grandchildren of Faye Sander, and other relatives and many friends.
Due to the current pandemic, a private family memorial service and burial will be held.
**A live stream will be available at www.GraceBibleOconomowoc.org during the service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 31, 2020.