OCONOMOWOC
John R. Schmitt
Sept. 19, 1936 — Sept. 9, 2020
John R. Schmitt of Oconomowoc passed away on September 9, 2020, at the age of 83 at AngelsGrace with his family by his side. He was born in Colgate on September 19, 1936, to John and Adella (Friess) Schmitt.
John is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Joanne (Charbonneau); his children, Michael (Barbara) Schmitt, Cheryl (Richard) Zimmerman and Julie Schmitt; his grandchildren, Brittany, Reagan, Sarah and Jacob Zimmerman, Olivia and Matthew Schmitt; numerous nieces and nephews; brothers and sisters-in-law; along with many other family and friends.
John was preceded in death by his parents; sisters Elizabeth, Priscilla and Isabelle; and brother Jerome.
John took pride in his military service and in later years fully embraced his role as a loving grandfather.
Memorial donations in John’s name can be made out to Stars and Stripes Honor Flight or Angels-Grace.
A visitation will take place on September 16 at Pagenkopf Funeral Home, 1165 E. Summit Ave., Oconomowoc, WI 53066, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
A second visitation will take place at St. Catherine of Alexandria Catholic Church, W359-N8512 Brown St., Oconomowoc, WI 53066, on Thursday, September 17, at 10 a.m. followed by Catholic Mass at 11 a.m. with Father Mike Strachota presiding. Burial will take place following the service at Glenview Memorial Gardens in Ixonia. Military honors will be accorded.
*Please note that Brown Street leading to St. Catherine of Alexandria Catholic Church is open from the south, however, the road is closed if coming from the north.
Pagenkofp Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call (262) 567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.