John Walter Hillmer
April 22, 1929 — Sept. 23, 2020
John Walter Hillmer of Waukesha went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at the age of 91. He was born April 22, 1929, in Little Falls, Minnesota, the son of John Fredrick and Mildred (nee Hamann) Hillmer. He married his high school classmate Beverly Jane (nee Beadell) at First Baptist Church on June 16, 1950, in Austin, Minnesota
John worked as a printer at the Austin Daily Herald from 10th grade through Austin Junior College, and then continued his college education at Iowa State University, Ames, Iowa.
In 1950, he began what would be a 41-year career at the Freeman when he joined as a composing room printer. His jobs included foreman, business manager, general manager, and board of directors. John incorporated the Freeman’s first computers to automate the printing process and computerized the newspaper’s bookkeeping as well. He wrote several computer programs, which were first used to publish election results in 1976. In 1977, John was named president and chief administrative officer. His roles continued as the Freeman was sold several times and as printing technology evolved. He retired in 1992 and then his handyman savvy led to a 15-year second career in the hardware and paint departments at several Sears locations.
In 1950, John and Beverly joined the founding members of Waukesha Bible Church where they worshipped and served for the rest of their lives. John was treasurer for countless years, while he also wore many other hats, ranging from choir member, Sunday school teacher, deacon, trustee, elder, and was an advocate for missionary work. He and Beverly offered housing and hospitality to missionaries as well as friends and family in need of assistance.
John and Beverly traveled extensively, including a trip to Jerusalem and the Holy Land, as well as over 50 years of summer treks to northern Wisconsin. He enjoyed reading thick biographies, fishing, playing Rook, and woodworking. He will be remembered for his DVD photo montages, meticulous spreadsheets, unique mispronunciations, duct-taped gift wrap, Christmas performances on the ocarina (“sweet potato”), and many, many stories of childhood hijinks.
John was preceded into eternity by Beverly, his bride of 64 years, and his brother Roy (Alyce) Hillmer. John’s life is celebrated by his extensive family, including several namesakes: Daughter Susan (Dennis) Henriksen of Waukesha; grandchildren Kristine (Joshua) Garroway and Nathan (Erin) Henriksen; and great-grandchildren Cyrus, Leo, Abner, Abigail, Lillian and Levi.
Son John David (Bonnie) Hillmer of Waukesha; grandchildren Stacy (Jacob) Werkheiser, John Michael (Leah) Hillmer, Kimberlie (Alex) Nettesheim and Melissa Hillmer; and great-grandchildren Evelyn, Isabel and Martin John.
Daughter Sandy (Charles) Hungerford of Spring Creek, Pennsylvania; and grandchildren Michelle, Timothy (Samantha) Hungerford, Christopher (Sarah) Hungerford, Matthew, Shawn and Kyle; and great-grandchildren Madisyn and Liam.
Daughter Penny (John) Quirk of Stevens Point, and the gleefully wagging tails of numerous grand-dogs and -cats.
John is further survived by brother-in-law Ralph (Helen) Nebergall and nieces and nephews Marna (Phil) Whitney, Nancy (Martin) Priest, Richard (Nancy) Hillmer, Carl (Shelley) Hillmer, Joy (Steve) Payne and James Nebergall. Also the children and grandchildren of those nieces and nephews: Brian, Carl Martin, Jennifer (Connor) Walsh, Whitney, Naomi, Caden and Harper.
The visitation for John will be held on Friday October 2, from 4 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. followed by a 6 p.m. memorial service officiated by Pastor Pat Griffiths at Waukesha Bible Church, S53-W24079 Glendale Road, Waukesha. For the health and safety of all, including out-of-state family, we request that masks be worn, and social distancing observed.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Miracle Mountain Ranch Missions, Waukesha Bible Church, Pro-Health AngelsGrace Hospice, Waukesha Public Library, H.A.W.S. or a charity of your choice.
The family thanks caregiver Jean Negro and the staffs of ProHealth and AngelsGrace Hospice for their outstanding care and compassion.
Church and Chapel Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-827-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary or leave condolences.