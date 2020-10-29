OCONOMOWOC
John Walter Tesch
Feb. 13, 1941 — Oct. 23, 2020
John Walter Tesch of Oconomowoc, age 79, passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was born on February 13, 1941, to Walter and Stella (Loppnow) Tesch in Oconomowoc.
John is survived by his wife of 56 years, Patricia (Groth) Tesch; his sons, Joel (Cheryl) Tesch and Michael (Wendy) Tesch; his grandchildren, Jesse (Jessica) Tesch, Mitchell Tesch, Tyler (Skye) Tesch, Tori Tesch, Kati (Tolga) Kemal, Chris (Lynsey) Retzlaff and Greg Retzlaff; great-grandchildren, Levi and Josephine Tesch, and Brody and Avie Retzlaff; his sister, Janet (Jim) Kloss; his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, David (Gale) Groth; and many relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, and mother-in-law and father-in-law, Edwin and Lorraine Groth.
John served in the U.S. Army from 1959 to 1963. John retired in 2003 from Waukesha Engine. He enjoyed playing cards, bowling, softball, hunting, and loved his casino trips with Pat and their dear friends. He also enjoyed helping Joel on the family farm and spending time with his family and grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, October 31, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 210 E. Pleasant St., Oconomowoc, with a visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of service. A private burial will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery in Neosho.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.