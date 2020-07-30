OCONOMOWOC
John William Dahm
John William Dahm entered his eternal resting place on July 24, 2020, at home in Oconomowoc with his wife, Janet, by his side.
John was born to John and Gaynell Dahm and grew up in Oak Park, Illinois. He graduated from Oak Park High School and received a bachelor’s degree in education from Concordia Teachers College, Seward, Nebraska. John taught in several grade schools throughout his teaching career. His first position was teaching fifth grade at St. Paul’s Lutheran School in Janesville, where he met his wife, Janet, (the third-grade teacher). His second teaching position was in Staplehurst, Nebraska. In 1967, he became principal and upper grade teacher at St. Peter’s Lutheran School in Hilbert. In 1980, he accepted a teaching position at St. Paul’s Lutheran School in Oconomowoc, doing departmentalization teaching in the upper grades. He also coached the girl’s baseball and basketball teams. John developed a yearly outdoor education program for fifth- and sixth-grade students at Camp LuWi-SoMo in Wild Rose. His love for the outdoors and unique educational experiences motivated him to develop this program. Additionally, John served on the board of directors for Camp LuWiSoMo for several years. He also taught Bible classes, confirmation classes, trained Sunday school teachers and served on various boards for St. Paul’s congregation. After his retirement in 2006, John continued to volunteer at the church and school. He loved being around church and school staff and the school children.
John married Janet Zastrow in 1966. They have dedicated their entire lives to teaching in Lutheran schools because they believed that teaching children the “Love of Jesus” when they are young, is the most essential learning experience of their lives. John and Janet are the proud parents of three daughters who attended St. Paul’s Lutheran School, Milwaukee Lutheran High School and Christian Colleges. Christian Education has always been a priority in the lives of this family.
John is survived by his wife, Janet; three daughters, Julie (Matt) Korte of Omaha, Nebraska, Janel Dahm of St. Louis, Missouri, and Jolene (Jeremy) Payne of Oconomowoc; nine grandchildren, Taylor (Tyler) Kirkegaard, Emma Korte, Grant Korte, Forrest Tegtmeier, Van (Zoie Pearson) Tegtmeier,
Sommer Tegtmeier, Isabella Tegtmeier, Ava Payne and Elly Payne; one great-grandchild; Evelyn Kirkegaard. He is also survived by nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Preceding him in death are his parents, John and Gaynell Dahm; sister and brother-in-law, Dale and John Peal; nephew, Jeff Peal; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Audrey and Rev. David Kiecker.
John was a “people person” and always loved the farm where Janet grew up. He had his Saturday morning breakfasts, and a yearly shed party at the farm for friends and neighbors. During his younger years he had a painting crew during the summer months. He also did several odd jobs for people living by lakes around Oconomowoc. He loved to work and help people whenever he could, even up to his last few months here on earth. Maybe he is helping God out in heaven if there are “people jobs” for him to do. There are probably puppies and kittens also following him around getting his attention.
John will be missed by his family and friends that knew him well. Rest in peace dear loved one. Now is your time to rest in the loving arms of Jesus.
Visitation for John Dahm will take place at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 210 E. Pleasant St., Oconomowoc, on Friday evening July 31, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturday, August 1, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. A service celebrating John’s life will be held at 11:30 a.m. Masks are not required but are encouraged, as well as social distancing.
Memorials may be designated to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and School (Oconomowoc, WI), Camp LuWiSoMo (Wild Rose, WI), and Divine Redeemer Lutheran School (Hartland, WI).
