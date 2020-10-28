WAUKESHA
Jose ‘Joe’ A. Medina
Aug. 2, 1937 — Oct. 24, 2020
Jose “Joe” A. Medina, a longtime Waukesha resident, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at the age of 83. He was born on August 2, 1937, in Crystal City, Texas, to Gregorio and Gregoria (nee Mendoza) Medina.
On December 15, 1956, he married Victoria “Vicky” Hernandez. He was a longtime member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, where he dedicated his time and talents assisting with the Guadalupe Society Festival, where he served as president, an altar server and usher. Joe was passionate about getting to weekly Mass and doing whatever he could to help bring in more income for the church. While living in Texas, he was a member of the Sacred Heart Society. He loved to travel and had a great love of music. Joe worked for many places and retired from General Casting after 27 years. He will always be remembered for his love for his family and as devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, great-great-grandfather and friend.
He will be deeply missed by his beloved wife of 63 years, Victoria “Vicky” Medina; their children, San Juana (Roberto) Gonzalez, Oscar (Jennifer) Medina, Alfred Medina, Mary Sylvia Dischler, George Medina, Angelina (Carlos) Conchi and Carlos (Edna) Medina; daughter-in-law, Yolanda Medina; and 27 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, son the Rev. Joe Medina; granddaughter Priscilla Medina, great-grandson Nathaniel Medina; and siblings, Domingo Medina, Santos Garcia and Antonio Medina.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 31, from 10 a.m. until the 12 noon funeral Mass at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 822 N. East Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186. Private interment will be at St. Joseph Cemetery, Waukesha.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to St. Joseph Catholic Church, or the National Kidney Foundation of Wisconsin, 10909 W. Greenfield Ave., Suite 201, West Allis, WI 53214.
The family would like to thank ProHealth Home Care & Hospice for their kindness and grace during our difficult time.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.